US Republican National Committee said the Donald Trump campaign received nearly $25 million in contributions in less than a day, in the wake of his declaration Tuesday for a second term in Orlando, Florida.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel announced Wednesday that Trump raised a “record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election.”

“The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!” she tweeted.

RNC chief of staff Richard Walters told Yahoo News that the total is a combination of the amount raised by the Trump campaign and Trump Victory, the joint fundraising arm for the campaign and the RNC.

The RNC took in $10.8 million from major donors at two fundraising events, while the Trump campaign raised $8 million through a phone drive and about $6 million in online donations. The average online donation was $44, Walters said.

Trump’s one-day haul is nearly four times the amount former Vice President Joe Biden raised in the first 24 hours after announcing his 2020 presidential campaign.

Biden took in $6.3 million, the largest first-day total for any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

According to Biden’s campaign, the money was raised from nearly 97,000 individual donors across all 50 states.