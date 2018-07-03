US President Donald Trump said Tuesday talks with North Korea were making progress, adding he was personally responsible for averting conflict with the nuclear-armed country.

“Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well!” he tweeted. “In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months.

“All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!”

