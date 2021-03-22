



Former U.S. President Donald Trump will return to social media with “his own platform” in two or three months, one of his senior advisers has said.

Mr Trump was banned from Twitter and suspended indefinitely on Facebook after January’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Twitter said it would permanently ban Mr Trump’s account from its platform, citing the risk of him using the site to incite further violence.

Mr Trump was later impeached for inciting the attack but acquitted when only seven Republican senators voted to convict.

On Sunday, Jason Miller, Mr Trump’s senior adviser, told Fox News Sunday that Mr Trump would be “returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform.”





“I think this will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Mr Miller said. “It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.”

Mr Miller declined to provide further details on the nature of the platform but said “there have been a lot of high-powered meetings at Mar-a-Lago” with “numerous companies,’’ approaching the former president.

“This new platform is going to be big,” he added, predicting that Mr Trump will draw “tens of millions of people.”

Before his permanent ban, Mr Trump would often surprise Twitter and his 88 million followers by making consequential policy announcements by tweet, sometimes late at night.