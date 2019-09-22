<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting Houston, Texas Sunday to take part in a huge rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump will appear with Modi before a largely Indian audience of some 50,000 people who are due to pack a Houston stadium for the “Howdy Modi” event.

Preeti Dawra, one of he organizers of the “Howdy Modi” event says, “Trump is completely welcomed by the community.”

Recent polls however show lackluster support for Trump within the Indian-American community, a majority of whom voted for Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.



Modi, who is already in Houston, is facing global backlash for his crackdown in disputed Kashmir.

Last month, he striped the Indian controlled section of Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status, sparking renewed tensions with Pakistan, which also claims part of Kashmir.

India has deployed thousands of troops to prevent violent protests in the Muslim-majority region and residents in Kashmir continue to face curbs on travel and communications restrictions.

Meanwhile, President Trump later travels to Ohio where he will make an appearance with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

In Ohio, the president and Morrison will tour a new Australian-owned manufacturing facility for Pratt Industries.