/ AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski"/>

Donald Trump has asked his national security adviser to invite the Russian president to the White House in the autumn.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Twitter that Mr Trump had “agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs” during Monday’s summit in Helsinki.

She added: “President Trump asked (national security adviser John Bolton) to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway.”

Earlier on Thursday, the US president had said of Mr Putin: “I look forward to our second meeting.”

The news comes as the US director of national intelligence Dan Coats revealed that he did not know what had been said between the two leaders during their one-on-one meeting at the summit.

Dan Coats told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado: “Well, you’re right, I don’t know what happened at that meeting.”

Earlier on Thursday, the White House has had to backtrack yet again on a comment made by Mr Trump during the news conference that was held after the meeting.

The US president had said that the Russian president had made an “incredible offer”.

That offer was to allow the US to question 12 Russians accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, in exchange for them being allowed to interview Americans they had accused of unspecified crimes.

Ms Sanders was asked about the offer by reporters on Wednesday, she had said it was under consideration.

But anger grew in the US at the prospect of turning American citizens over to the Russians for questioning, and on Thursday the White House stepped back.

The Americans in question include former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and alleged crimes include fraud and corruption.

Mr McFaul said the request from Mr Putin was “ridiculous”, and it was also rubbished by the Senate, where all 98 politicians voted to support a resolution against allowing Russia to question US officials.

In an interview with The Christian Broadcasting Network on Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it was “not going to happen”.

Ms Sanders said that, while the offer had been “made in sincerity” by Mr Putin, Mr Trump “disagrees with it”.

She added that the US hoped Mr Putin would have the Russian suspects brought to the US “to prove their innocence or guilt”.