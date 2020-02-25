Harvey Weinstein’s conviction of rape and sexual assault was a “great victory” for women and send a “very strong message”, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday.
“I think that from the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing,” Trump said at a news conference in India, a day after Weinstein was convicted.
“It was a great victory. And sends a very strong message, very, very strong message.”
The conviction of the once-powerful Hollywood producer was hailed as a historic victory by the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.
