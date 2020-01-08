<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

US President Donald Trump has extended an olive branch to the Iranian people.

Trump said in a live address on Wednesday that the US is ready to embrace peace. “People and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future that you deserve; the one with prosperity and harmony. The United States is ready to embrace peace.”

However, Trump warned matter-of-fact that Iran must abandon its penchant for terrorism and nuclear weapons.

He said, “As long as I am the president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. Iran must abandon its nuclear ambition and ends its support for terrorism.

“The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognise this reality. They must now break away from the Iran nuclear deal.

“Iran appears to be standing down which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a good thing for the world.”

He therefore called on other world powers to make a deal with Iran to make the world a safer and peaceful place.

“We must all work together in making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place. We must also make a deal that makes Iran thrive, prosper and take advantage of its enormous potential.”

Trump added that Iran can be a great country but peace and stability cannot prevail in the Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment violence, unrest, hatred and war.