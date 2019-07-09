<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Britain’s ambassador to the U.S. a “very stupid guy’’ as he again reacted to leaked cables critical of the Trump administration.

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the U.S. is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump tweeted.

The leaked cables showed British Ambassador Kim Darroch being critical of Trump in his correspondences to London, including slamming the White House as being “dysfunctional” and saying the president has a short attention span.

Trump said he has been told Darroch is a “pompous fool,” adding that someone should tell him that the U.S. “now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far… and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger…..Thank you, Mr. President!”

Trump has been critical of Darroch in the past and in a tweet on Monday said the U.S. would no longer deal with him.

The president also reiterated his assertion that he instructed British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on how to handle Brexit, “but she went her own foolish way – was unable to get it done. A disaster!”

The British government on Sunday said it would investigate the leak.

The series of sensitive memos, dating from 2017 to the present, were leaked to the Mail on Sunday newspaper.