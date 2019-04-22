<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

US President Donald Trump congratulated ​​​Volodymyr Zelenskyy ​on his presidential victory in Ukraine, calling the election “an important moment in Ukraine’s history,” the White House said.

T​rump “​underscored the unwavering support of the United States for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – within its internationally recognized borders​,” the statement issued late Sunday said.

He also committed the US to work with Zelenskyy and the ​”​Ukrainian people to implement reforms that strengthen democracy, increase prosperity, and root out corruption.​”​

​Zelenskyy, a comedian who played Ukraine’s president on a TV show called “Servant of the People,” won the election by a landslide, taking more than 73 percent of the vote, according to reports.

The 41-year-old political novice also received congratulatory phone calls from France, Germany and the European Union.