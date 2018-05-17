U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Americans on the one year of the commencement of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the alleged Russian collusion to undermine the U.S. presidential election of November 8, 2016.

Mr Trump repeated in his tweet that the Mueller probe was a witch hunt and that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russians to help him defeat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump tweeted: “Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction.

“The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!”

The president also quoted Andrew McCarthy’s allegation that former President Barack Obama planted officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in his campaign to spy on him.

McCarthy is an American columnist for National Review, and he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI ‘SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.’

“Andrew McCarthy says, ‘There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.’ If so, this is bigger than Watergate!

“Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 months Administration in U.S. history – by far!

“Sorry to the Fake News Media and ‘Hater’, but that’s the way it is! Trump tweeted.

The president has severally caller for the shutdown of the probe, describing it as a waste of millions of dollars of public fund.

According to the latest publicly available spending figures, nearly seven million dollars was spent by the U.S. Government between May and September 2017 to investigate the Russian meddling in the 2016 election.