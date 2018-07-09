United States President, Donald Trump, has expressed optimism that North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, will honour the contract they both signed and, even more importantly, their handshake.

Trump noted that he and Kim Jong Un had agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea, while at the same time expressing concerns that China might be exerting negative pressure on the deal because of America’s posture on Chinese trade.

Trump expressed this via a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump, on Monday.

I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had visited Pyongyang to get Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons. However, he left with a harsh reminder that the North Korean leader expects something in return.

While President Donald Trump’s pointman for nuclear talks summed up his 27 hours in the North Korean capital as “productive,” the regime called the visit “regretful.”

No sooner had Pompeo left when Kim’s media published a statement saying the United States’ “unilateral and gangster-like demand for denuclearization” risked upending ties less than a month after Trump and Kim shook hands in Singapore.

“The U.S. side never mentioned the issue of establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, which is essential for defusing tension and preventing a war,” an unidentified foreign ministry spokesman said.