US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that he canceled plans to hold a military parade in Washington, DC after finding out the high cost.

The President took the decision in spite the Pentagon announced late Thursday night that it would postpone the event for at least a year due to the price tag.

“The local politicians who run Washington, DC (poorly) know a windfall when they see it.

“When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!” Trump said in a Twitter post.

The US President added that “maybe” the event would be held next year and stated that now the country can “buy some more jet fighters.”