Donald Trump has urged the attorney general to investigate who wrote an article that raised questions over his fitness for office.

The anonymous piece in The New York Times said “a quiet resistance” within the Trump administration was working to thwart some of the president’s “worst inclinations”.

The author is believed to be a senior White House official.

President Trump told reporters that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should investigate who wrote the article because it is a “national security” issue.

Speaking about the author, he said: “We’re going to take a look at what he had, what he gave, what he’s talking about also where he is right now.”

The president said if that person had high-level security clearance, “I don’t want him in those meetings.”

He said he “was looking at” whether action would be taken against the newspaper for publishing the article.