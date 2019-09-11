<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In a surprise meeting on Wednesday, President Donald Trump pushed to ban all non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes from the market. Trump discussed the proposal during a meeting at the White House after discussing the move with advisers like Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Norman Sharpless, Bloomberg reported.

“Not only is it a problem overall, but really specifically with respect for children,” Trump told reporters. He continued, “We may very well have to do something very, very strong about it.”

It’s unclear whether the FDA has undertaken rule-making to effect such a ban, but some kind of regulatory action appears likely. A pool report described the effort by saying, “They’re trying to ban all non-tobacco flavored vaping products from the market.”

Last week, federal officials announced that over 450 people across the country had grown sick with deadly lung illnesses that have been linked to e-cigarette use. The number of sick people has increased exponentially over the past few weeks, and organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned people to halt the use of e-cigarettes entirely.

It’s been a long year for e-cigarette manufacturers like Juul with threats of regulation being thrown from all across the government. Last summer, lawmakers like Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) proposed similar regulations to what the president floated today. Durbin’s “Stopping Appealing Flavors in E-Cigarettes for Kids” or the SAFE Kids Act. That bill, if approved, would require manufacturers to prove that their flavors do not tempt minors to use the devices.

Juul and the FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.