



Donald Trump has claimed that November’s presidential election will be the “most inaccurate and fraudulent in history”.

He suggested a delay to the election after criticising the country’s plans for increased postal voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US president wrote on Twitter: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.





“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

There is no evidence that postal voting will result in widespread voter fraud, even in states with all-mail votes.

Five states which exclusively use postal votes already say they have the right safeguards in place to ensure the vote is not disrupted.

Security experts say that all forms of voter fraud are rare, including absentee balloting.