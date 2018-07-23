U.S. President, Donald Trump, has again blamed former President, Barack Obama, for “not doing something” about alleged Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, while he was still president.

Mr Trump, in a tweet, also described the alleged election meddling as a hoax, saying it was the reason Obama did not act.

He said Mr Obama thought the Democratic presidential candidate and arch-rival, Hillary Clinton, was going to win.

Mr Trump tweeted: “So President Obama knew about Russia before the Election. Why didn’t he do something about it?

“Why didn’t he tell our campaign? Because it is all a big hoax, that’s why, and he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win!!!’’

The president took a swipe at the whole Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) warrant application, released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against Carter Page, a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser.

Mr Trump described Page’s FISA documents as a scam, “which led to the rigged Mueller Witch Hunt!’’.

Alleged Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, in which mr Trump won by electoral college but lost to Mrs Clinton by almost two million popular votes, led to the set-up of the special panel headed by Robert Mueller.

The FBI on Saturday released a redacted version of the warrant application on Page, marking the first public disclosure of a highly sensitive FISA request.

Mr Trump said that the FISA documents “confirm with little doubt’’ that the Justice Department and the FBI “misled the courts”.

Mr Trump went on to allege that his campaign was potentially being “illegally” surveyed for “`the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC’’ (Democratic National Congress).

“Looking more and more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

“Ask her how that worked out – she did better with Crazy Bernie. Republicans must get tough now. An illegal Scam!’’ Trump tweeted.

The U.S. leader bragged about having “a great meeting” with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, but blamed the media, which he described as “fake news” for trying to disparage the meeting.

“I had a great meeting with Putin and the fake news used every bit of their energy to try and disparage it. So bad for our country!’’ Trump tweeted.