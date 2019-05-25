<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The giant ‘Trump Baby’ blimp is set to fly in London again during the president’s state visit – but this time it has a specific mission, its organiser said today.

Max Wakefield, 31, is part of the small team of friends that created the “inflatable political satire” which flew over Westminster Parliament Square in July 2018, in protest at the US president’s visit to the UK.

This year, the campaign group wants the nappy-wearing ‘Baby Trump’ to be more than just a statement against the US president, who will return to London for a three-day official visit starting on June 3.

“The balloon will only fly if we reach our fundraising target, to help the people whose lives are most impacted by Trump’s policies and the rise of right-wing extremism,” Mr Wakefield told the Standard.

A ‘Bring Trump Baby Back’ crowdfunding campaign has been launched by the 31-year-old and his fellow “babysitters”. They aim to raise £30,000 by June 3 to help “groups fighting against his politics”.

“This time, all money raised will go to these charities. We have enough cash in the kitty to cover the cost of flying the blimp, now we want to harness its power to help the people who are suffering under Trump,” said Mr Wakefield, who also works as a climate change campaigner.

The £30,000 will be split between six groups: three British – the UK Student Climate Network, Jawaab and Sisters Uncut; and three American – Sunrise Movement, United We Dream and Planned parenthood.

They were chosen for their focus on issues including climate change, domestic violence, LGBTQ+ rights and opportunities for young Muslims.