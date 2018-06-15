US President Donald Trump on Friday announced tariffs of 25 percent targeting $50 billion in Chinese imports from “industrially significant” technologies, making good on a pledge to punish the alleged theft of American intellectual property.

In a statement, Trump also warned of “additional tariffs” should China retaliate with countermeasures on American goods and services exports.

“The United States can no longer tolerate losing our technology and intellectual property through unfair economic practices,” Trump said.