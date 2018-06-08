United States President, Donald Trump, has called for an end to Russian expulsion from the Group of Seven leading economies in the world.

The President had, on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, made a case for Russia’s readmission into G-8, which became G-7 following the annexation of Crimea.

Russia was expelled from the G-7 four years ago following its role in the Crimean crisis.

Washington Post quotes Trump as saying that Russia should be readmitted to the G-7, thereby breaking with other world leaders who have insisted that Moscow remain ostracized following its involvement in the 2014 Crimean crisis.

“Now, I love our country. I have been Russia’s worst nightmare … But with that being said, Russia should be in this meeting,” Trump said as he left the White House.

“It may not be politically correct, but we have a world to run. … They should let Russia back in,” he added.

Trump had tweeted that he was heading to Canada for the annual G-7 summit, where he also hopes to hold talks that will mostly center on the “long time unfair trade practised against the United States.”

He said that from there, he would go to Singapore and hold talks with North Korea on Denuclearization.

“Won’t be talking about the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax for a while!” he had promised; while informing that he looked forward to straightening out unfair trade deals with the G-7 countries, and that, “if it doesn’t happen, we come out even better!”