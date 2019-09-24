<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A medical doctor in South Korea has performed an abortion on the wrong patient after there was a mix-up in the medical charts of patients at the clinic.

According to The Star Online, the police has arrested the gynaecologist and nurse, who aborted the six-weeks pregnancy on charges of professional negligence for failing to check the patient’s information before the procedure.

The police said that the victim had been prescribed nutritional supplements on August 7.

It was reported that when she entered the delivery room — where the hospital apparently also gave injections and conducted surgeries — neither the nurse nor the doctor checked the patient’s identity.

Confusing her for the patient on the charts they were looking at, the nurse injected the patient with anaesthesia after which the doctor performed the abortion.

The woman returned to the hospital the next day after experiencing bloody discharge and was told that the fetus had been aborted.

Abortion is illegal in most cases in South Korea.