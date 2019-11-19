<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Donald Trump’s doctor issued a report Monday on the US president’s health after a “routine, planned” check-up, saying that contrary to some reports he had not suffered any chest pain.

Trump, 73, spent just over an hour on Saturday having “examinations, labs and discussions” at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, presidential physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement issued by the White House.

“Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Conley said.

“Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.”

Some Washington reports suggested that the checkup was unscheduled and had been triggered by Trump suffering chest discomfort.

“Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record,” Conley said in the statement, which added details of the president’s cholesterol results.

At Trump’s last routine examination in February, Conley declared him to be in “very good health.”

Trump, who has confounded health experts with his penchant for junk food and avoidance of strenuous exercise, weighed 243 pounds (110 kg) at that time.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday said Trump took advantage of a free weekend to complete portions of his annual physical before “a very busy 2020” when he faces a tough re-election race.

In 2018, Trump’s then-chief physician, Ronny Jackson, held an unusually detailed press conference in which he declared Trump to have “incredibly good genes.”

Soon afterwards, Trump appointed him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, before Jackson withdrew his name from consideration.