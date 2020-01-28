<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Thai Airways workers in protective hazmat suits demonstrated the spraying of disinfectants and cleaning inside a plane today (January 28) to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus to increase confidence among the airline’s passengers.

All 16 Thai flights that return from China will be sprayed with disinfectants in accordance with the Public Health Ministry and World Health Organisation standards to ensure that passengers continue using their flights.





The airline will begin spraying Calla 1452 disinfectant to kill germs in the aircraft for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, said Cherdphan Chotikhun, executive vice president of the Technical Department. Calla 1452 will be sprayed in plane cabins and cockpits for 45 minutes at a time, with 30 minutes for sterilization, while the air filtration system will filter out 99.99 percent of bacteria on the plane.

The anti-coronavirus spray will be used onboard all flights returning from China, consisting of nine Thai Airways and seven Thai Smile flights.