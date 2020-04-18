<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





At least six people have died in California, after attending the burial ceremony of a COVID-19 casualty, The Complex reports.

The funeral had taken place in Kershaw County, which encompasses Camden, South Carolina.

Among the dead people include a married couple, who are both over 60 years.

According to coroner Robbie Baker, “they attended that same funeral and unfortunately passed away from COVID-19.





“They came back to Sumter, got sick, and I was notified they had passed.

“Unfortunately, a large number of people congregated at that funeral, somebody there was infected with it, spread it, and just didn’t know it.

The other four people who died were also over the age of 60, a group that’s at high-risk to contract the virus.

There are over 700,000 confirmed cases in the USA, with almost 33,000 deaths recorded so far.