Pakistan on Tuesday elected Arif Alvi, backed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party of prime minister Imran Khan, as its 13th president for the next five years.

According to unofficial results, Alvi secured 353 votes out of a possible 679.

He is expected to replace Mamnoon Hussain, an ally of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who will be completing his five-year term on Sept. 8.

The president is elected through a secret ballot by the electoral college comprising the Senate, the national parliament and four provincial assemblies.

A dentist by profession from the port city of Karachi and one of the founding members of the PTI, Arif Alvi’s political career spans over five decades.

Polling stations have been set up in all four provincial assemblies whereas lawmakers from the national assembly and Senate will poll votes in a joint session of parliament in Islamabad.

NAN reports that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday completed preparations for the election.

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan served as the Returning Officer.

NAN also reports that the PTI controls the National Assembly and has a majority in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, and has the support of the ruling party in Balochistan, its candidate Alvi is in a strong position.

However, the Opposition parties are in majority in Senate.

There are total 706 assembly members who will elect the president.

The ruling party has the highest number of party votes in the electoral college for elections to the office of the president.