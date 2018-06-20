UNAIDS has expressed its sincere appreciation to Denmark for its long-standing support and welcomes its decision to increase its core contributions to UNAIDS.

Denmark will increase its contribution to UNAIDS to $6.5 million in 2018 (from 30 million kroner in 2017 to 40 million kroner in 2018).

“UNAIDS is stepping up its work on achieving gender equality, stopping gender-based violence and fulfilling the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls, all of which are critical to ending AIDS,” said Michel Sidibé, Executive Director of UNAIDS. “This important increase in Denmark’s contributions to UNAIDS will significantly help advance our shared commitment to put women at the centre of the response to HIV.”

Denmark is one of the leading donors to UNAIDS and is championing efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

By supporting UNAIDS’ work in countries to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030, Denmark is continuing to advance progress in achieving a healthier and more equitable future for all.

“UNAIDS is paramount to ending AIDS as a global health threat, with its strong advocacy role and high standard on data collection and dissemination,” said Ulla Tørnæs, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation. “Denmark’s increased support for UNAIDS goes hand in hand with our strong emphasis on human rights and gender equality, including the advancement of sexual and reproductive health and rights for all, as core to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Fully funding the work of the UNAIDS Joint Programme is critical to ending the AIDS epidemic and achieving UNAIDS’ vision of zero new HIV infections, zero AIDS-related deaths and zero discrimination.