Demos against coronavirus policies expected in many German cities

Demonstrations by opponents of the government’s coronavirus policies and vaccinations are planned in many German cities on Saturday.

For what is likely to be the largest one, around 8,000 people are expected in the northern port city of Hamburg from 4.00 p.m. (1500 GMT).

Under the slogan “Hands off our children”, they plan to march through the city centre, according to the Police.

Vaccinations for children are starting in earnest in Germany following recommendations from the country’s top vaccine body, but surveys show parents are divided on the issue.

There is also a highly charged debate surrounding the possible introduction of compulsory vaccination in the coming year.

The left-wing scene has registered three counter-rallies, at which, according to the Police, almost 1,000 participants are expected.

Protests are also planned in the south-western city of Freiburg with an expected 2,500 participants and in the city of Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate area of Bavaria with 1,500, as well as several smaller demonstrations in the northern city of Hanover.

In Berlin, a demonstration was banned by the Police, according to a spokesperson.

As in previous demonstrations, the reason given was the expected violation of coronavirus rules such as the obligation to wear a mask and to keep at a distance.

A total of 2000 participants were registered.

In previous bans, many protesters had nevertheless gathered and only dispersed when the Police intervened.

In the central town of Greiz in Thuringia state, associations, churches and institutions want to jointly send out a signal for social cohesion and respect as a reaction to the ongoing protests.

Last Saturday evening, 14 police officers were injured during coronavirus protests in Greiz.