Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi will on Tuesday announce the start of a formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump in the US House of Representatives, US media reported.

Speaker Pelosi was to deliver a statement at 5:00 pm (2100 GMT) after consulting with party members demanding Trump’s impeachment over claims he pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

Citing sources close to Pelosi, US media including The Washington Post, The New York Times and NBC News reported she would announce the formal impeachment inquiry, the first step in a process that could ultimately lead to Trump’s removal from office.