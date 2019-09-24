[FILE] US President Donald Trump chairs a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 2, 2019. – President Donald Trump warned Wednesday the US federal government may not reopen any time soon, as he stood firm on his demand for billions of dollars in funding for a border wall with Mexico.Addressing a cabinet meeting on the 12th day of the shutdown, Trump warned it “could be a long time” before the impasse is resolved.”It’s too important a subject to walk away from,” said the president, who was to meet later with Democratic and Republican lawmakers. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi will on Tuesday announce the start of a formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump in the US House of Representatives, US media reported.

Speaker Pelosi was to deliver a statement at 5:00 pm (2100 GMT) after consulting with party members demanding Trump’s impeachment over claims he pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

Citing sources close to Pelosi, US media including The Washington Post, The New York Times and NBC News reported she would announce the formal impeachment inquiry, the first step in a process that could ultimately lead to Trump’s removal from office.

