The death toll from Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami disaster has risen to 832, officials have confirmed.

The national disaster mitigation agency warned the figure could climb higher as the affected area on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi is bigger than initially thought.

Many people were reported trapped in the rubble of buildings brought down in the 7.5 magnitude earthquake which struck on Friday and triggered tsunami waves as high as six metres (20 feet).

Almost all the deaths have been recorded in Palu, two days after the waves slammed into the city of 350,000.

Eleven deaths had been recorded in the nearby region of Donggala to the the north of Palu, agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

“The death is believed to be still increasing since many bodies were still under the wreckage while many have not able to be reached,” he said.

He added that the access to Donggala, as well as the towns of Sigi and Boutong, is limited and there are no comprehensive reports from those areas.