The death toll from recent prison fights in northern Brazil reached 57 , as prison wardens found the bodies of 42 inmates in four prisons.

A fight between inmates during visiting hours led to the deaths of 15 inmates on Sunday at the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex, in the city of Manaus in the state of Amazonas. The inmates were strangled to death or stabbed with toothbrushes.

Earlier on Monday,the authorities reported the discovery of more corpses. A total of 42 bodies were found not only at the Anisio Jobim Prison, but also at three other jails in Manaus.

The Prison Administration Secretariat said that the situation is under control and the inmates are currently locked up in their cells.

So far, there were no reports of warden injuries or inmate escapes.