Eva's Hotel stands damaged after a strong earthquake in Kidapawan, north Cotabato province, Philippines on Oct 31, 2019. (AP-Williamor Magbanua)

A powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Thursday, crushing a man under falling debris and sparking searches of seriously damaged buildings that had already been rattled by two previous deadly tremors.

The 6.5 magnitude quake hit the island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey said, causing locals to run to safety in the same area where a strong tremor killed eight people on Tuesday.

The powerful shaking caused serious damage to a condominium building in the major southern city of Davao, which was about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the epicentre.

At least eight people were hurt at the building, and rescuers had launched a search to determine if residents might be trapped inside, police told AFP.

A collapsed structure in another town crushed and killed a local official who was inside to help with an improvised medical treatment centre set up after the previous quakes.

A hotel partially collapsed in another area, but a disaster official told AFP the building had already been evacuated.

Locals have been left terrified by a string of powerful quakes, and hundreds of aftershocks since the first powerful tremor struck on October 16.

A resident walks past destroyed houses after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Tulunan town, North Cotabato province, on the southern island of Mindanao on Oct 29, 2019. (AFP-Manman Dejeto)

Workers inspect a damaged condominium complex after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao on Oct 31, 2019. (AFP-Manman Dejeto)

Rescue workers walk past the damaged town hall after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Magsaysay town, North Cotabato province, on the southern island of Mindanao on Oct 29, 2019. (AFP-Manman Dejeto)

A resident walks past a collapsed school building after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Tulunan town, North Cotabato province, on the southern island of Mindanao on Oct 29, 2019. (AFP-Manman Dejeto)

