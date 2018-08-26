A mass shooting at a video game tournament has led to “multiple fatalities” in the US state of Florida, according to police.

The shooting took place on Sunday at a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in downtown Jacksonville, according to local media. Police warned residents to stay away from the area.

Citing police sources, reports said four people were killed and about 10 wounded.

“One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The video game tournament was being streamed online from the restaurant. Players can be seen reacting to the gunfire and cries can be heard before the footage cuts off.

“SWAT is doing a methodical search inside… We will get to you. Please don’t come running out,” the sheriff’s office said.

Local outlet News4Jax said several ambulances, as well as firefighters and police officers, were on the scene, and roads were being blocked off in the downtown area.

“The latest line we’re getting from the Jacksonville police is the suspect in this shooting is now dead,” Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallagher reported from Miami. “They are now going through that building but still warning residents in Jacksonville to stay away from the area.”