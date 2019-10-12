No one has been arrested over the shooting, which took place in Brooklyn, and the motive and exact circumstances are not known, a New York police official told AFP.
The local affiliate of ABC News described the place where the shooting took place as an after-hours club.
Four men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the police official said.
Earlier reports had said as many as five people were wounded.
