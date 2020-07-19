



Four persons were killed and five others wounded in a gas cylinder explosion in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia on Saturday, a firefighting police chief said.

The accident happened at a gas vending house at St. 63 in Daun Penh district when sparks from a worker welding bars fell on an apparently leaked gas container, Phnom Penh Municipal Firefighting Police Chief, Prum Yot, said.





Negligence was blamed for the fire, as firefighters took about an hour to extinguish the flame and remove dozens of unexploded gas cylinders from the house, he added.