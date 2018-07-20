No fewer than two people died of suspected heatstroke as a relentless heat wave continued to scorch Japan, with temperatures spiking above 35 degrees Celsius, local media reported on Friday.

A 63-year-old woman was found unconscious at her home in the central city of Kuwana and later pronounced dead, and a second woman in her 80s was apparently found dead at her home in Tokyo.

“Both died of suspected of heatstroke,’’ Kyodo News reported.

The Meteorological Agency had warned of a “life-threatening’’ heatwave and sizzling temperatures and urged the public to take precautions such as ensuring adequate hydration and avoiding unnecessary outings.

Dozens of deaths from heatstroke had been reported so far this month as the heat wave swept across Japan.

On Thursday, no fewer than 10 people died and about 2,600 were taken to hospital for heatstroke.

The agency predicted that heat wave will continue to grip Japan until the end of July.

The heat wave came just a week after about 220 people were killed in floods and landslides that were triggered by torrential rains in western Japan.

The sweltering weather has hampered recovery operations in many of the disaster-stricken areas.