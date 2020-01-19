<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





At least eight people have been killed following a fire at a care home in the Czech Republic, according to emergency services.

The blaze in the small town of Vejprty, on the northwest border with Germany, broke out shortly after 6am (05:00 GMT) on Sunday. Authorities have not said what caused it.





Some three dozen people were injured, several of them seriously, a spokesman for the emergency services told dpa news agency. Many residents of the home suffered from smoke inhalation.

Seven ambulances were deployed to the scene, including two from Germany, according to the emergency services. A helicopter could not take off due to the bad weather conditions in the area.