At least seven people were killed and 28 others injured on Tuesday when a bus overturned in Western Turkey, local media reported.
The passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch in Afyonkarahisar province, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.
The wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals, the agency said, noting the cause of the accident was not immediately clear.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]