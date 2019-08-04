<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least nine people have been killed and 16 wounded in a mass shooting in Dayton, in the US state of Ohio, according to police.

The incident in the early hours of Sunday came just hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, killed at least 20 people and wounded 26 others.

Police in Dayton said they killed the gunman at the scene. The shooter’s motives were not immediately known.

Authorities said the shooting occurred in the city’s Oregon District, a central neighbourhood known for its nightlife.

The Dayton Daily News reported that it took place at, or near, an establishment called Ned Pepper’s Bar in the district.

The shooter began firing “a long gun with multiple rounds”, said Matt Carper, the assistant chief of the Dayton police department, adding that the attack took place in what he described as “a very safe part of downtown”.

“The shooter is deceased from gunshot wounds from the responding officers,” Carper added. “We have nine victims deceased … We have approximately 16 more victims hospitalised right now in unknown conditions.”

#OregonDistrict #update We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

“Fortunately we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when this started, so there was a very short timeline of violence,” he said.

Carper said the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little was quoted as saying by The Associated Press news agency that 16 victims had been received at the hospital, but she could not confirm their conditions.

Video from the scene showed a host of emergency vehicles on a street that had been cordoned off.

Dayton’s mayor, Nan Whaley, tweeted that she was “heartbroken” after the attack.