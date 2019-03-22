



Rescue workers pulled three survivors from the wreckage of a building in southern India on Friday, three days after it collapsed, killing no fewer than 15 people.

The five-storey building, in the town of Dharwad in southern India’s Karnataka state, collapsed while under construction on Tuesday, burying dozens of people, most of the workers at the site.

“A 24-year-old office assistant was rescued on Friday morning and a couple was rescued hours later,’’ Senior Police Officer, MN Rudrappa, said.

“The young man actually walked out almost unhurt.

“It’s a miraculous rescue, as they were without food and water for all this time, which speaks of their determination to survive.

“The three survivors suffered minor external injuries but were in a stable condition,’’ Mr Rudrappa said, adding they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police Inspector, MI Basapur, said the death toll rose from four on Wednesday to 15 on Friday with the recovery of bodies.

A total of 64 people have been rescued after the accident on Tuesday.

Police estimate that 10 to 15 more people could still be trapped and rescue operations were continuing.

Unsafe buildings constructed with poor materials are common in Indian cities and collapses are frequent.

A probe has been ordered into the collapse of the building, which houses a complex of shops.

“Some shops on the first floor of the building had been opened while the construction was ongoing.

“Four owners of the building were arrested and would be produced before a court later on Friday,’’ Police said.