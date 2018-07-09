Britain’s departure from the European Union is an issue that is far from being solved and the situation has not changed with the departure of Brexit minister David Davis, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday.

Davis, who backed Brexit in a 2016 referendum, said he quit because a cabinet deal had given “too much away, too easily” to EU negotiators, who, he feared, would simply ask for more.

“The mess caused by Brexit is the biggest problem in the history of the EU-UK relations and it is still very far from being solved, with or without Mr. Davis,” Tusk told a news conference in Brussels.

“Unfortunately, the idea of Brexit has not left together with David Davis,” he added.

In March, Tusk had said that Brexit makes him furious; calling on Europe to unite during a speech in Dublin.

He warned that it would take very little time to demolish the structures of peace and unity built up in the continent, asserting, “I don’t like Brexit.

“Actually, I believe Brexit is one of the saddest moments in 21st century European history.

“In fact, sometimes I am even furious about it,” Tusk added.