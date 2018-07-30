A 45-year-old crocodile handler, identified as Tao, was on Sunday injured after a crocodile he was performing a stunt with attacked him.

Tao was performing the stunt at the Phokkathara zoo in Chiang Rai, Thailand, in front of around 100 people in the afternoon.

As he reached inside the crocodile’s jaws while another keeper looked on, Tao looked at the audience and told the announcer to stop the music.

Then, the reptile suddenly clamped Tao’s forearm before violently shaking him from side to side, reports Daily Mail.

The keeper was heard letting out an agonising scream before managing to free himself and staggering away with blood dripping on the wet tiles.

The incident was captured on camera by Khun Phusawit, 35, who was visiting the Phokkathara Crocodile Farm and zoo with his wife Nok and their two children.

The management of the zoo has revealed that Tao is fine.