The former World Cup cricket captain Imran Khan has been sworn in as Pakistan’s prime minister after winning a majority.

His swearing in ceremony marks the end of decades of rotating leadership between two establishment parties, accompanied by periods of military rule.

The 65-year-old promised a new era of responsibility and prosperity in a powerful speech on Friday, saying he would combat Pakistan’s endemic corruption and break powerful landowners’ monopoly on political power.

He won a simple majority from MPs on Friday, three weeks after the 25 July general election which was tainted by claims of ballot-rigging and military meddling.

Branded “Pakistan’s dirtiest” election, the military was accused during the campaign of attempting to influence people to vote for Mr Khan.

Since last month’s election opposition parties have held regular protests.

The army and Mr Khan have denied claims from opposition parties of “blatant” vote rigging.

Mr Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party feel short of an outright majority, forcing him to partner with smaller parties and independents to form a government.