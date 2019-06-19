(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 15, 2014, general manager of Alarab TV, Jamal Khashoggi, looks on during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama. - US President Donald Trump said October 11, 2018 he was not yet prepared to limit arms sales to Saudi Arabia over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, but he faced mounting pressure from concerned American lawmakers. Saudi Arabia is one of the world's largest arms purchasers, with most of them coming from the United States.Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, vanished more than a week ago during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish government sources say he was murdered there, a claim Riyadh denies. (Photo by MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

A UN expert investigating the murder of Jamal Khashoggi says there is “credible evidence” linking Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to the killing.

Independent human rights expert Agnes Callamard has recommended an investigation into the possible role of Mohammed bin Salman in the journalist’s death.

In a 101-page report into Mr Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year, Ms Callamard calls for the UN to “demand” a follow-up criminal investigation.

She noted the “extreme sensitivity” of considering the criminal responsibility of the crown prince, as well as Saud Alqahtani, a senior adviser to the Saudi royal court who has not been charged.

“No conclusion is made as to guilt,” she wrote of the two men.

“The only conclusion made is that there is credible evidence meriting further investigation.”

