Thailand’s top court upheld the death sentence against two Myanmar migrant workers on Thursday in a final appeal against their conviction of murdering two British backpackers on a holiday island in a case tainted by allegations of mismanagement.
“The Supreme Court upholds the verdict from the first court and the appeal court,” a judge told the pair.
