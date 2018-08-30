Texas jurors sentenced former police officer Roy Oliver to 15 years of jail for murdering a black teenager, local media reported.

The incident took place in 2017 in Balch Springs, Dallas County.

Oliver responded to a call from a party and opened fire at a vehicle moving away from the site, hitting unarmed Jordan Edwards in the head.

Oliver also received a fine of 10,000 dollars, the WFAA broadcaster said.

Oliver said he shot because he feared for the life of his partner, officer Tyler Gross, while Gross testified that he did not see threats for his safety, and the car was driving off the policemen.