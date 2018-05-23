A court in Austria on Wednesday sentenced a man who sent his ex-wife 7,648 text messages within about six weeks to six months in prison.

The 33-year-old Romanian national was charged with stalking and making dangerous threats.

The man and his ex-spouse separated earlier this year after six years of marriage.

The man reacted to the break-up by sending a barrage of messages, including 50 in which he threatened the woman.

The ex-wife told the court she did not believe he would actually attack her.

The judge asked the defendant how he had managed to send so many messages – an average of about 190 a day – and keep his job at the same time.

He wrote mostly at night, the man answered her.

The judge suspended the sentence because the man confessed and stopped harassing his wife after she reported him to police. He has also been paying alimony for his son.

The man and his ex-wife left the courthouse together, Austrian newswire APA reported.