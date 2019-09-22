<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A federal court has made it legal for women in six US states to go topless in public.

As reported by the Washington Times, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a Fort Collins, Colorado, topless ban, meaning women can now show more skin in the states of Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Utah without legal repercussions.

The city of Fort Collins, Colorado, has decided to end its legal battle and not challenge the federal court’s decision.

The court had maintained that banning women from going topless amounted to “unconstitutional discrimination.”

Local officials previously claimed that the court’s ruling meant that women would be “parading in front of elementary schools or swimming topless in the public pool;” however, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals previously upheld a federal judge’s conclusion that deemed the ban discriminatory.

Because of this decision, women will now be able to expose their breasts in public in the six states as reported.