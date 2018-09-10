An exhibition of preserved human bodies can remain open in Berlin, a German Court confirmed on Monday, ending a year-long legal battle between creator Dr Gunther von Hagens and the local council.

“The museum can continue to exist,” Rurik von Hagens, the creator’s son, told dpa.

A spokesman for the court also confirmed the settlement, saying the museum had agreed to announce the arrival of new exhibits two weeks in advance to give the council Berlin-Mitte time to determine the origin of the specimens.

The exhibit at Berlin’s central Alexanderplatz square shows bodies that have been preserved through a method known as plastination, which drains them of fluids before replacing them with silicone.

The process allows the skinned bodies of humans and animals to be exhibited in life-like poses.