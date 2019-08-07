<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice K. B. Olawoyin of the Oyo State High Court on Monday discharged and acquitted Bisi Ilaka, the Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, of murder charge brought against him by the state government in 2018.

Justice Olawoyin of the Oyo State High Court, Oyo Division, also ordered the police to return Ilaka’s licensed pump-action firearm and other materials taken from him before the commencement of the trial.

The Governor Makinde’s Chief of Staff, along with his security attaché, Temitayo Alamiyo, were docked over a pandemonium that broke out at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, during Orayan festival on September 8, 2018, leading to the death of three persons.

But delivering judgment in the suit brought before against Ilaka, Justice Olawoyin agreed with the no-case submission of Ilaka’s counsel, Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, who is a commissioner-nominee, and freed Ilaka of all the eight-count charge brought against him.

Abdu-Raheem had, in his no-case submission in the suit number HOY/12C/22018, argued that the quality of evidence tendered and the testimonies of the five prosecution witnesses called during the trial did not establish a prima facie case against Ilaka.

He consequently asked the court to determine whether the evidences led by the prosecution linked his client to “all the ingredients of the offences alleged and whether the quality of evidence adduced is such that a court can safely convict on”.