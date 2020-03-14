<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq, with effect from March 17, and until further notice.

The move is part of the country’s proactive precautionary and preventive health measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, said the GCAA in a statement on Saturday.





”The decision followed our analysis and assessment of the latest global situation and the scale of the spread of the virus to most countries of the world including Italy,” the statement added.

”We are maintaining close coordination and cooperation with competent authorities inside and outside the country in regards to the evolving situation.”