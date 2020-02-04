<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office in Dubai will fly medical supplies to infected countries in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

The WHO said on Twitter, “From its regional hub in Dubai, @WHOEMRO is delivering infection prevention and control materials for 2019 nCoV response to 12 priority countries in the Western Pacific Region, 9 priority countries in South-East Asia and 10 priority countries in our region.”





It also said, “The emergency infection prevention and control medical supplies include gloves, masks, gowns, and sanitiser to support response efforts for up to 6000 health workers. The first flight will take off from Dubai on 4 February to the Philippines.”

An additional 7 million examination gloves, 5 million surgical masks, and 1 million gowns are also being procured to support the health response to Coronavirus and protect health workers as they identify, diagnose and treat patients.

In China’s Hubei province, 64 new fatalities were reported on Tuesday. The number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus outbreak spiked to 425.